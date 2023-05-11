Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Hajdú-Bihar
  5. Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras, Hungary

Hajduboeszoermeny
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€ 102,787
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 75,468
3 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€ 189,075
1 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€ 67,623
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 80,877

Properties features in Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir