Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Gyulai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Gyulai jaras, Hungary

Gyula
10
Elek
2
14 properties total found
2 room housein Gyula, Hungary
2 room house
Gyula, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 117,830
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 38,830
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 72,037
1 room apartmentin Gyula, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 58,915
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 76,322
4 room apartmentin Gyula, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 133,630
3 room housein Elek, Hungary
3 room house
Elek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 24,102
5 room housein Ketegyhaza, Hungary
5 room house
Ketegyhaza, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 80,312
3 room housein Elek, Hungary
3 room house
Elek, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m²
€ 22,763
6 room housein Gyula, Hungary
6 room house
Gyula, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 207 m²
€ 206,202
3 room housein Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 47,935
9 room housein Ketegyhaza, Hungary
9 room house
Ketegyhaza, Hungary
12 Number of rooms 9 bath 500 m²
€ 589,149
Housein Gyula, Hungary
House
Gyula, Hungary
190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 344,572
In the center of Gyula, we offer a 190 sqm, fully equipped, established restaurant for sale …
House 2 bathroomsin Gyula, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyula, Hungary
2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,886
In Gábor Áron utcában who can be found near a castle bath salesman it was being built in 200…

Properties features in Gyulai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir