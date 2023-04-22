Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gyula, Hungary

10 properties total found
2 room house in Gyula, Hungary
2 room house
Gyula, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 115,927
3 room house in Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 38,203
3 room house in Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 70,873
1 room apartment in Gyula, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 57,963
3 room house in Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 75,089
4 room apartment in Gyula, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyula, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 131,471
6 room house in Gyula, Hungary
6 room house
Gyula, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 207 m²
€ 202,872
3 room house in Gyula, Hungary
3 room house
Gyula, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 41,892
House in Gyula, Hungary
House
Gyula, Hungary
190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 341,096
In the center of Gyula, we offer a 190 sqm, fully equipped, established restaurant for sale …
House 2 bathrooms in Gyula, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyula, Hungary
2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 121,646
In Gábor Áron utcában who can be found near a castle bath salesman it was being built in 200…
