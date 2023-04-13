Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Győr-Moson-Sopron
Houses
Houses for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary
Gyori jaras
205
Soproni jaras
95
Gyor
94
Sopron
58
Mosonmagyarovari jaras
29
Pannonhalmi jaras
16
Csornai jaras
10
Mosonmagyarovar
8
Teti jaras
8
Pannonhalma
6
Csorna
3
Fertod
3
Kapuvari jaras
3
Tet
3
Janossomorja
2
Kapuvar
2
Beled
1
Fertoszentmiklos
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
366 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Sikator, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
140 m²
€ 52,883
5 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 146,897
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms
14 bath
280 m²
€ 373,920
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
185 m²
€ 331,186
3 room house
Koronco, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 85,200
5 room house
Kony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 186,693
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
€ 158,916
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 125,263
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 138,617
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
€ 237,706
6 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
193 m²
€ 574,234
Győr is a magical city where lovers of silence can find the home of their dreams. This newly…
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 106,567
5 room house
Nyul, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
170 m²
€ 234,768
3 room house
Csorna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 112,176
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
€ 152,239
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
236 m²
€ 502,121
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
€ 81,461
8 room house
Oetteveny, Hungary
8 Number of rooms
155 m²
€ 138,884
House
Nyul, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 79,859
3 room house
Per, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
€ 66,504
4 room house
Tet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 111,909
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
156 m²
€ 154,910
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
230 m²
€ 371,249
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
82 m²
€ 146,630
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
105 m²
€ 198,979
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
€ 128,201
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
€ 119,921
3 room house
Dunaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
94 m²
€ 90,542
4 room house
Per, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
€ 173,606
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 64,074
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
Properties features in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map