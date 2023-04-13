Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

3 room housein Sikator, Hungary
3 room house
Sikator, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m²
€ 52,883
5 room housein Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Bakonyszentlaszlo, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 146,897
9 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 14 bath 280 m²
€ 373,920
4 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 331,186
3 room housein Koronco, Hungary
3 room house
Koronco, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 85,200
5 room housein Kony, Hungary
5 room house
Kony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 186,693
4 room housein Abda, Hungary
4 room house
Abda, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 158,916
3 room housein Goenyu, Hungary
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 125,263
3 room housein Goenyu, Hungary
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 138,617
3 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 237,706
6 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 193 m²
€ 574,234
Győr is a magical city where lovers of silence can find the home of their dreams. This newly…
3 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 106,567
5 room housein Nyul, Hungary
5 room house
Nyul, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 234,768
3 room housein Csorna, Hungary
3 room house
Csorna, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 112,176
3 room housein Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 154 m²
€ 152,239
5 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 236 m²
€ 502,121
3 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 81,461
8 room housein Oetteveny, Hungary
8 room house
Oetteveny, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 155 m²
€ 138,884
Housein Nyul, Hungary
House
Nyul, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 54 m²
€ 79,859
3 room housein Per, Hungary
3 room house
Per, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 66,504
4 room housein Tet, Hungary
4 room house
Tet, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 111,909
5 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 156 m²
€ 154,910
4 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 371,249
3 room housein Goenyu, Hungary
3 room house
Goenyu, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 82 m²
€ 146,630
5 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 105 m²
€ 198,979
2 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 128,201
4 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m²
€ 119,921
3 room housein Dunaszeg, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszeg, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 94 m²
€ 90,542
4 room housein Per, Hungary
4 room house
Per, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 173,606
2 room housein Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Gyori jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 64,074

