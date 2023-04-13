Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hungary

Cottage 2 bathroomsin Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Veszpremvarsany, Hungary
2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,263
In Bakony heart Luxus Kúria 2015. ben enormous landscaped one prevaricates renewed with 4 gi…
Cottagein Nyalka, Hungary
Cottage
Nyalka, Hungary
196 m² Number of floors 2
€ 114,800
A real estate which can be utilized as 13061 nm farms is for sale on a Nyalka small mountain…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Bony, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Bony, Hungary
3 bath 153 m² Number of floors 1
€ 160,697
Close to Bőny for sale farm, 2db with new building, 70 M2 / with house + with 570 M2 stables…
Cottagein Halaszi, Hungary
Cottage
Halaszi, Hungary
650 m² Number of floors 3
€ 227,303
A restaurant with a total area of 650 nm selling near Mosonmagyaróvár, in the island alley, …

