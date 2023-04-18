Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Gyomaendrodi jaras
  6. Gyomaendrod

Residential properties for sale in Gyomaendrod, Hungary

6 properties total found
9 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
9 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
11 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 182,101
2 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 13,390
3 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
3 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 30,796
4 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
4 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 187,189
2 room housein Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 room house
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 66,681
House 3 bathroomsin Gyomaendrod, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
3 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,717
In Gyomaendrőd centre,onto a pleasant walk distance an immovable ELADÓ!A ház consisting of m…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir