Houses for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary
34 properties total found
House
Adacs, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
€ 22,812
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
€ 66,825
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
190 m²
€ 131,503
4 room house
Domoszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
117 m²
€ 50,723
4 room house
Visonta, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
190 m²
€ 88,295
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
€ 80,244
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 85,880
3 room house
Atkar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 74,876
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 22,543
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
€ 107,349
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
28 m²
€ 37,572
House
Visonta, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
16 m²
€ 7,917
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
59 m²
€ 58,774
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 80,244
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 160,756
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 104,397
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
€ 107,081
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 104,639
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
187 m²
€ 133,918
5 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
€ 147,605
3 room house
Visonta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 61,458
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 48,280
House 2 bathrooms
Markaz, Hungary
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 80,569
2 selling level family houses on the coast of the Markaz lake, covered autóstanding, contain…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,134
A family house close to the center of Gyöngyös, accessible from 2 streets, which is suitable…
House 3 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 176,305
Salesman in the soft lap of the nature, perfect family house admitting two generations on Má…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 252,739
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoessolymos, Hungary
2 bath
165 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,902
2 generation real estates are for sale in the centre on Gyöngyössolymos. What is at a stands…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 183,580
Family one renewed from Mátra bottom, the edge of a forest, Mátrafüred overall in 1999 190 n…
House 2 bathrooms
Palosvoeroesmart, Hungary
2 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 156,239
With Mátrafüred, Pálosvörösmarton, in quiet environment, on 1036 nm plots, these three level…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
2 bath
406 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 256,972
On Gyöngyöshalász close 400nm-es , family fork with a member of the upper-middle class chara…
