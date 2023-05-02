Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Gyoengyoesi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

Gyoengyoes
16
House To archive
Clear all
34 properties total found
House in Adacs, Hungary
House
Adacs, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 22,812
2 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 66,825
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 131,503
4 room house in Domoszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Domoszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 50,723
4 room house in Visonta, Hungary
4 room house
Visonta, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 88,295
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 80,244
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 85,880
3 room house in Atkar, Hungary
3 room house
Atkar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 74,876
2 room house in Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 22,543
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 107,349
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
2 room house in Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 37,572
House in Visonta, Hungary
House
Visonta, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 16 m²
€ 7,917
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 58,774
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 80,244
House in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 160,756
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 104,397
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 107,081
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 104,639
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 133,918
5 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
5 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 147,605
3 room house in Visonta, Hungary
3 room house
Visonta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 61,458
2 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 48,280
House 2 bathrooms in Markaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Markaz, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,569
2 selling level family houses on the coast of the Markaz lake, covered autóstanding, contain…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,134
A family house close to the center of Gyöngyös, accessible from 2 streets, which is suitable…
House 3 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 176,305
Salesman in the soft lap of the nature, perfect family house admitting two generations on Má…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,739
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoessolymos, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoessolymos, Hungary
2 bath 165 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,902
2 generation real estates are for sale in the centre on Gyöngyössolymos. What is at a stands…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 183,580
Family one renewed from Mátra bottom, the edge of a forest, Mátrafüred overall in 1999 190 n…
House 2 bathrooms in Palosvoeroesmart, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Palosvoeroesmart, Hungary
2 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 156,239
With Mátrafüred, Pálosvörösmarton, in quiet environment, on 1036 nm plots, these three level…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoeshalasz, Hungary
2 bath 406 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,972
On Gyöngyöshalász close 400nm-es , family fork with a member of the upper-middle class chara…

Properties features in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir