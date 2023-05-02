Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Gyoengyoesi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

Gyoengyoes
22
41 property total found
House in Adacs, Hungary
House
Adacs, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 22,812
5 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 201,280
2 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 66,825
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 131,503
4 room house in Domoszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Domoszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 50,723
4 room house in Visonta, Hungary
4 room house
Visonta, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 88,295
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 80,244
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 85,880
1 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 50,723
3 room house in Atkar, Hungary
3 room house
Atkar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 74,876
2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 64,410
2 room house in Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 22,543
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 107,349
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
2 room house in Adacs, Hungary
2 room house
Adacs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 28 m²
€ 37,572
1 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 57,700
House in Visonta, Hungary
House
Visonta, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 16 m²
€ 7,917
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 59 m²
€ 58,774
1 room apartment in Matraszentimre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Matraszentimre, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 73,078
3 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 64,410
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 80,244
House in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 160,756
4 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 155,388
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 104,397
3 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 107,081
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 104,639
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 133,918
5 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
5 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 147,605
3 room house in Visonta, Hungary
3 room house
Visonta, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 61,458
2 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 48,280
House 2 bathrooms in Markaz, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Markaz, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 80,569
2 selling level family houses on the coast of the Markaz lake, covered autóstanding, contain…

Properties features in Gyoengyoesi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
