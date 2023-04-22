Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

15 properties total found
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 190 m²
€ 130,145
4 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 124 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 106,241
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 130 m²
€ 79,415
House in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 159,096
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 103,558
5 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 187 m²
€ 132,536
2 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 47,782
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 125,143
A family house close to the center of Gyöngyös, accessible from 2 streets, which is suitable…
House 3 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 176,317
Salesman in the soft lap of the nature, perfect family house admitting two generations on Má…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 225 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,757
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 1
€ 183,593
Family one renewed from Mátra bottom, the edge of a forest, Mátrafüred overall in 1999 190 n…
House 2 bathrooms in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath 548 m² Number of floors 3
€ 191,078
House in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
409 m² Number of floors 1
€ 85,589
ENTREPRENEURS, INVESTORS ATTENTION! For sale in the frequented, easily accessible area of Gy…
