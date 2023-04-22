Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Gyoengyoesi jaras
  6. Gyoengyoes
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 50,199
2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 63,745
1 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 57,105
3 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 63,745
4 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 118 m²
€ 153,784
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir