Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Gyoengyoesi jaras
Gyoengyoes
Residential properties for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
190 m²
€ 130,145
4 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
124 m²
€ 79,415
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 84,993
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
€ 50,199
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 63,745
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
113 m²
€ 106,241
The peacock motive returns back in every little part of this wounder house. It hides many si…
1 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 57,105
3 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 63,745
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 79,415
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 159,096
4 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
118 m²
€ 153,784
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 103,558
5 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
187 m²
€ 132,536
2 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 47,782
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 125,143
A family house close to the center of Gyöngyös, accessible from 2 streets, which is suitable…
House 3 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 176,317
Salesman in the soft lap of the nature, perfect family house admitting two generations on Má…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
225 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 252,757
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
190 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 183,593
Family one renewed from Mátra bottom, the edge of a forest, Mátrafüred overall in 1999 190 n…
House 2 bathrooms
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 bath
548 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 191,078
House
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
409 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 85,589
ENTREPRENEURS, INVESTORS ATTENTION! For sale in the frequented, easily accessible area of Gy…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map