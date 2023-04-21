Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gyali jaras

Residential properties for sale in Gyali jaras, Hungary

Gyal
51
Ocsa
19
84 properties total found
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 212,216
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 129 m²
€ 185,656
2 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
2 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 167,064
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 151 m²
€ 220,450
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m²
€ 334,659
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 119,256
2 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
2 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 83,665
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 318,723
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 199,202
3 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 92,695
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 84,727
4 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
4 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 185,656
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 265 m²
€ 358,563
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 66,401
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m²
€ 185,922
3 room house in Gyal, Hungary
3 room house
Gyal, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 205,842
6 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 95,617
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 179,282
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 208,498
2 room house in Gyal, Hungary
2 room house
Gyal, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 104,913
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 146 m²
€ 265,337
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m²
€ 146,081
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 212 m²
€ 370,516
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 217,528
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m²
€ 245,682
3 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m²
€ 181,938
5 room house in Ocsa, Hungary
5 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m²
€ 167,330
3 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 112,881
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 252,296
4 room house in Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 room house
Alsonemedi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m²
€ 185,656

Properties features in Gyali jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go