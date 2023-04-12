Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Villa 5 room villa
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 362,000
It is my pleasure to present you this impressive property, rich in unique solutions and oppo…
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 380 m²
Price on request
We are particularly pleased to be able to offer you a fantastic castle-like villa for sale. …
Villa Villa 13 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Villa Villa 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath 850 m² Number of floors 3
€ 671,336
Extraordinary investment offer! Conference Hotel Superior!
Villa Villain Dunapataj, Hungary
Villa Villa
Dunapataj, Hungary
1 121 m² Number of floors 4
€ 275,252
In Bács-Kiskun county Szelidi lake direct közeléből,onto utilisation four yearning level cas…

