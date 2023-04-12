Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary
Southern Great Plain
26
Kecskemeti jaras
16
Great Plain and North
12
Lajosmizse
5
Northern Hungary
5
Debrecen
2
Debreceni jaras
2
Kecskemet
2
Kiskunfelegyhazi jaras
2
Nyiregyhazi jaras
2
Balmazujvarosi jaras
1
Derecskei jaras
1
Egri jaras
1
Jaszbereny
1
Jaszberenyi jaras
1
Nyiregyhaza
1
Pasztoi jaras
1
Szolnok
1
Szolnoki jaras
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
43 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 154,924
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nagycserkesz, Hungary
2 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 145,943
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 105,528
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 186,133
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
3 bath
296 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 269,433
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,582
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
Cottage
Monosbel, Hungary
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,264
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1 bath
62 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 114,279
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 150,063
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 101,037
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath
217 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 100,117
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
Cottage
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 226,249
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7 bath
640 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 415,559
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 103,890
Hármashegyaljai rest centre near direct one 120 nm, farms at which 3 room, big dining room k…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Petofiszallas, Hungary
1 bath
120 m²
€ 97,148
4 room farms rebuilt demanding on Petőfiszállás outer area, with a habitable bathroomed outb…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 bath
148 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 543,564
In Hortobágy heart in Hajdúszoboszló greenbelt offer onto selling with a pleasure had posses…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Vanyarc, Hungary
2 bath
242 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 231,073
REAL CURIO! We offer this for sale in Budapest's and Nógrád county border, on the island of…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
1 bath
800 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 231,073
On Hosszúpályi outer area being, on 3,0306 hectares of area settling down, more, than with 3…
Cottage 6 bathrooms
Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
6 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 457,982
++ LEGENDARY HUNTER POSSESSION SALESMAN ++ guesthouse: 2 suite ones; community building:…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 150,116
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 173,455
Jb. near Aldi on the island of the calmness, beside a main road, on 10.056 nm plots being 23…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Tass, Hungary
2 bath
284 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 138,551
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
3 bath
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 115,652
On Ladánybene offer onto selling it 1770 nm farms taken out, and the 9739 nm pastures belong…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 277,334
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Pahi, Hungary
1 bath
67 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 111,026
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
Cottage 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath
1 043 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 416,347
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 196,608
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
Cottage 1 bathroom
Fueloepjakab, Hungary
1 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 90,209
Distinguished opportunity! Nm and 55 nm of inhabitant and economic one is a salesman, 3 hect…
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 323,826
RIDER FARM NEAR KECSKEMÉT FOR SALE! The romantic mood of the Hungarian plain his redolent e…
Cottage 5 bathrooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 bath
1 526 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 809,564
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! From the downtown of Kecskemét for sale cca. 4 km-re in an inside birch,…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map