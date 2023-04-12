Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Great Plain and North, Hungary

Southern Great Plain
26
Kecskemeti jaras
16
Great Plain and North
12
Lajosmizse
5
Northern Hungary
5
Debrecen
2
Debreceni jaras
2
Kecskemet
2
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
43 properties total found
Cottagein Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Cottage
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
638 m² Number of floors 3
€ 154,924
You are working as a guesthouse as a condominium of flats which can be utilized perfectly as…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Nagycserkesz, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nagycserkesz, Hungary
2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 1
€ 145,943
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 105,528
10 km from Kecskemét In Ballószög, a homestead of German owners, for sale with full equipmen…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 186,133
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tokaj, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tokaj, Hungary
3 bath 296 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,433
Hides close to the water site, in ancestor tree environment it in the ninetyfold years - for…
Cottagein Egerszalok, Hungary
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,582
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
Cottagein Monosbel, Hungary
Cottage
Monosbel, Hungary
380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,264
On Mónosbél É-i szélén, a hilltop standing, L ground-plan, single-story, kontyolt gable-roof…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Jakabszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Jakabszallas, Hungary
1 bath 62 m² Number of floors 1
€ 114,279
Beside Kecskemét for sale on Jakabszállás from the airport 2 km TANYÁS INGATLAN, fishpond, f…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Kunadacs, Hungary
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 150,063
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, the Kiskunsági 2 farms fenced in selling on one o…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Kunadacs, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Kunadacs, Hungary
1 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 101,037
From Kecskemét onto 20 minutes of highway, motorway from driving one 15 km, on one of Kiskun…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Tiszafoeldvar, Hungary
3 bath 217 m² Number of floors 1
€ 100,117
On Tiszaföldvár, renewed mansion, gazd.épületekkel, with an orchard salesman. Plot: 4161m2. …
Cottagein Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage
Petofiszallas, Hungary
300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 226,249
Economy earners attention!!! On Petőfiszállás salesman it 6.3Ha onto farming suitable settl…
Cottage 7 bathroomsin Helvecia, Hungary
Cottage 7 bathrooms
Helvecia, Hungary
7 bath 640 m² Number of floors 2
€ 415,559
From Kecskemét hardly 10 km, a salesman is fit for a rural tourism, horse keeping excellentl…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
1 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 103,890
Hármashegyaljai rest centre near direct one 120 nm, farms at which 3 room, big dining room k…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Petofiszallas, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Petofiszallas, Hungary
1 bath 120 m²
€ 97,148
4 room farms rebuilt demanding on Petőfiszállás outer area, with a habitable bathroomed outb…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 bath 148 m² Number of floors 1
€ 543,564
In Hortobágy heart in Hajdúszoboszló greenbelt offer onto selling with a pleasure had posses…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Vanyarc, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Vanyarc, Hungary
2 bath 242 m² Number of floors 1
€ 231,073
REAL CURIO! We offer this for sale in Budapest's and Nógrád county border, on the island of…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Hosszupalyi, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Hosszupalyi, Hungary
1 bath 800 m² Number of floors 1
€ 231,073
On Hosszúpályi outer area being, on 3,0306 hectares of area settling down, more, than with 3…
Cottage 6 bathroomsin Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
Cottage 6 bathrooms
Kerekegyhaza, Hungary
6 bath 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 457,982
++ LEGENDARY HUNTER POSSESSION SALESMAN ++ guesthouse: 2 suite ones; community building:…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,116
IS HE LOOKING FOR A COMPLETE ECONOMY? Near Lajosmizse a fully-equipped farm salesman, furni…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Jaszbereny, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Jaszbereny, Hungary
2 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,455
Jb. near Aldi on the island of the calmness, beside a main road, on 10.056 nm plots being 23…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Tass, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Tass, Hungary
2 bath 284 m² Number of floors 1
€ 138,551
In Tass centre salesman Berg mansion! The building 284 M2 ones, two independent ones consis…
Cottage 3 bathroomsin Ladanybene, Hungary
Cottage 3 bathrooms
Ladanybene, Hungary
3 bath 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 115,652
On Ladánybene offer onto selling it 1770 nm farms taken out, and the 9739 nm pastures belong…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 277,334
From Kecskemét onto 15 minutes in 2011 authentically rebuilt, close 300nm-es, 7 room luxurie…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Pahi, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Pahi, Hungary
1 bath 67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 111,026
Izsák-Páhi 2 section of house farms, on 5539 nm of plot salesman! 1.lakóingatlan jell. 67 n…
Cottage 13 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 13 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
13 bath 1 043 m² Number of floors 1
€ 416,347
From Kecskemét 10 km program house, guesthouse salesman!
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Lajosmizse, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Lajosmizse, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 1
€ 196,608
Extraordinary opportunity beside Lajosmizse! Main building: 200-nm house renewed beautif…
Cottage 1 bathroomin Fueloepjakab, Hungary
Cottage 1 bathroom
Fueloepjakab, Hungary
1 bath 78 m² Number of floors 1
€ 90,209
Distinguished opportunity! Nm and 55 nm of inhabitant and economic one is a salesman, 3 hect…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Balloszoeg, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Balloszoeg, Hungary
2 bath 1 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 323,826
RIDER FARM NEAR KECSKEMÉT FOR SALE! The romantic mood of the Hungarian plain his redolent e…
Cottage 5 bathroomsin Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
Cottage 5 bathrooms
Kecskemeti jaras, Hungary
5 bath 1 526 m² Number of floors 2
€ 809,564
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY! From the downtown of Kecskemét for sale cca. 4 km-re in an inside birch,…

Properties features in Great Plain and North, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir