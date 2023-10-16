Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Hungary
  4. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

Goedoello
18
Veresegyhaz
13
Kistarcsa
6
Pecel
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
54 properties total found
4 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€172,762
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€115,776
1 room apartment in Szada, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szada, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€81,224
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€141,562
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€202,415
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€123,512
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€154,454
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€108,041
3 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€104,689
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€108,041
2 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€159,869
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€118,613
2 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€110,619
3 room apartment in Mogyorod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mogyorod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€193,132
2 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€98,758
4 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€257,596
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€95,148
3 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€144,372
3 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€167,579
2 room apartment in Kistarcsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kistarcsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€105,462
1 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€97,984
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€91,538
1 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
1 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€87,670
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€159,611
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€138,983
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€221,496
2 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€120,933
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€177,661
3 room apartment in Veresegyhaz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Veresegyhaz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€146,977
3 room apartment in Pecel, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecel, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
€82,513

Properties features in Gödöllő Regional Unit, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir