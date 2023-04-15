Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Gödöllő Regional Unit
  6. Goedoello

Residential properties for sale in Goedoello, Hungary

71 property total found
5 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 178,385
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 252,934
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 263,584
3 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 191,698
6 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 167 m²
€ 210,335
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 154 m²
€ 343,458
3 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 127,798
2 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 129,130
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 332,542
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 256,928
2 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 132,857
2 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 129,130
5 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 119,811
6 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m²
€ 337,867
5 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 346,094
2 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
2 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 207,672
3 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 122,207
4 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
4 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 198,354
3 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 173,060
6 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 270 m²
€ 505,869
3 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 141,111
2 room apartmentin Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m²
€ 159,482
6 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
6 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 316 m²
€ 662,954
8 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
8 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 398,039
3 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 100,908
3 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 65,763
On this 1151sqm lot you can find the main house which is 72sqm house and a smaller estateb w…
5 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m²
€ 678,929
7 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
7 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 190 m²
€ 236,693
5 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
5 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 228 m²
€ 305,918
3 room housein Goedoello, Hungary
3 room house
Goedoello, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 180,782
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir