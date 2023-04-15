Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Goed
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Goed, Hungary

8 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 93,186
4 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 132,857
4 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 132,857
3 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 226,310
2 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 119,811
5 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
5 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m²
€ 180,782
4 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m²
€ 139,780
Apartment 2 bathroomsin Goed, Hungary
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Goed, Hungary
2 bath 87 m²
€ 88,974
I offer for sale in Göd, in the Oasis residential park, a gross 86.5 sqm living room with Am…
