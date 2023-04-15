Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Goed

Residential properties for sale in Goed, Hungary

86 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 93,186
2 room housein Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 119,545
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 345,855
2 room housein Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 78 m²
€ 146,169
3 room housein Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 122,474
4 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 132,857
2 room housein Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 25 m²
€ 132,857
4 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 132,857
3 room housein Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 292,605
3 room apartmentin Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 226,310
2 room housein Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 100,908
6 room housein Goed, Hungary
6 room house
Goed, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 203,652
7 room housein Goed, Hungary
7 room house
Goed, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 216 m²
€ 497,881
3 room housein Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 186,106
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 146 m²
€ 626,026
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 97 m²
€ 207,672
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m²
€ 210,335
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 164 m²
€ 316,834
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m²
€ 226,283
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 372,745
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 263,584
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 148 m²
€ 319,230
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 192,230
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 153,092
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 332,782
5 room housein Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 226,310
6 room housein Goed, Hungary
6 room house
Goed, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m²
€ 239,356
3 room housein Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 186,106
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 264,916
4 room housein Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 264,916
