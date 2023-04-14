Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gardonyi jaras, Hungary

Gardony
111
Velence
43
188 properties total found
2 room housein Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 112,078
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 371,809
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 151 m²
€ 237,797
5 room housein Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 162 m²
€ 347,468
5 room housein Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m²
€ 494,854
4 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
4 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 173,600
5 room housein Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m²
€ 184,567
6 room housein Velence, Hungary
6 room house
Velence, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m²
€ 532,303
5 room housein Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
5 room house
Kapolnasnyek, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m²
€ 144,444
2 room housein Gardony, Hungary
2 room house
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 90,946
6 room housein Velence, Hungary
6 room house
Velence, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 244 m²
€ 213,456
4 room housein Sukoro, Hungary
4 room house
Sukoro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m²
€ 304,937
Housein Velence, Hungary
House
Velence, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 71,553
5 room housein Velence, Hungary
5 room house
Velence, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 219,341
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 294,238
2 room housein Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 90,679
4 room housein Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 221,748
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 176,543
2 room housein Zichyujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Zichyujfalu, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m²
€ 85,596
2 room housein Velence, Hungary
2 room house
Velence, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 79,979
3 room housein Gardony, Hungary
3 room house
Gardony, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 73,024
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m²
€ 144,176
4 room housein Sukoro, Hungary
4 room house
Sukoro, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 149,794
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 112 m²
€ 168,250
For English description please call
4 room housein Velence, Hungary
4 room house
Velence, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m²
€ 133,718
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 179,217
5 room housein Gardony, Hungary
5 room house
Gardony, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 189 m²
€ 398,291
2 room apartmentin Gardony, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gardony, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 120,370
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 139 m²
€ 265,884
4 room housein Gardony, Hungary
4 room house
Gardony, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m²
€ 165,843

