Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Fuezesabonyi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

Fuezesabony
2
House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,438
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m²
€ 141,821
4 room housein Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 24,653
4 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 98,877
4 room housein Sarud, Hungary
4 room house
Sarud, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 88,804
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 36,847
Housein Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 18 m²
€ 39,763
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 44,800
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 66,272
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 55,403
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 35,257
4 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 159,052
3 room housein Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 26,509
3 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 87,479
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 87,213
2 room housein Sarud, Hungary
2 room house
Sarud, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 22,532
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 77,670
House 1 bathroomin Szihalom, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szihalom, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 104,849
House 2 bathroomsin Fuezesabony, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fuezesabony, Hungary
2 bath 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,079
House 2 bathroomsin Fuezesabony, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fuezesabony, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 78,079

Properties features in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir