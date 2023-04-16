Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Fuezesabonyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

Fuezesabony
2
20 properties total found
7 room housein Aldebro, Hungary
7 room house
Aldebro, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 38,438
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 146 m²
€ 141,821
4 room housein Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 24,653
4 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 98,877
4 room housein Sarud, Hungary
4 room house
Sarud, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 88,804
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 36,847
Housein Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 18 m²
€ 39,763
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 44,800
3 room housein Sarud, Hungary
3 room house
Sarud, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 117 m²
€ 66,272
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 55,403
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 35,257
4 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 159,052
3 room housein Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
3 room house
Ujlorincfalva, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 26,509
3 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 87,479
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 87,213
2 room housein Sarud, Hungary
2 room house
Sarud, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m²
€ 22,532
2 room housein Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 77,670
House 1 bathroomin Szihalom, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Szihalom, Hungary
1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 104,849
House 2 bathroomsin Fuezesabony, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fuezesabony, Hungary
2 bath 159 m² Number of floors 1
€ 78,079
House 2 bathroomsin Fuezesabony, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fuezesabony, Hungary
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 3
€ 78,079

Properties features in Fuezesabonyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir