Residential properties for sale in Fot, Hungary

83 properties total found
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€ 215,107
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€ 107,661
9 room house in Fot, Hungary
9 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
€ 215,107
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
€ 233,953
8 room house in Fot, Hungary
8 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
€ 589,593
7 room house in Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 198,954
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 80,739
7 room house in Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€ 226,145
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 188,185
8 room house in Fot, Hungary
8 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 8
Area 88 m²
€ 228,838
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€ 226,118
2 room house in Fot, Hungary
2 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 115,496
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 322,796
House in Fot, Hungary
House
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 88,843
4 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 150,737
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€ 208,646
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 145,379
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 137,303
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 176,340
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€ 148,071
6 room house in Fot, Hungary
6 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
€ 414,331
9 room house in Fot, Hungary
9 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 588 m²
€ 1,074,190
House in Fot, Hungary
House
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 113,880
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 204,069
3 room house in Fot, Hungary
3 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€ 363,179
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€ 215,107
5 room house in Fot, Hungary
5 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€ 107,419
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 83,431
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 107,661
4 room house in Fot, Hungary
4 room house
Fot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 217,799
