Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

Balatonboglar
32
Fonyod
26
Balatonlelle
24
Lengyeltoti
9
House To archive
Clear all
149 properties total found
3 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 213,723
6 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 200 m²
€ 345,060
4 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 246,090
5 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 133,477
3 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 291,563
2 room housein Somogyvar, Hungary
2 room house
Somogyvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 79,979
4 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 79,979
3 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 141,502
9 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
9 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 186,975
9 room housein Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 180 m²
€ 414,607
9 room housein Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 625,924
4 room housein Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m²
€ 155,143
8 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 126 m²
€ 294,238
8 room housein Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 173 m²
€ 200,349
7 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
7 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 176 m²
€ 186,975
5 room housein Oereglak, Hungary
5 room house
Oereglak, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m²
€ 124,911
3 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 252,777
2 room housein Somogytur, Hungary
2 room house
Somogytur, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 74,629
6 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m²
€ 253,847
4 room housein Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 200,349
3 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 106,728
3 room housein Balatonfenyves, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 168,491
4 room housein Gamas, Hungary
4 room house
Gamas, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 33,436
3 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 92 m²
€ 93,354
6 room housein Balatonfenyves, Hungary
6 room house
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 387,859
3 room housein Oereglak, Hungary
3 room house
Oereglak, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 115 m²
€ 53,230
2 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 106,728
2 room housein Ordacsehi, Hungary
2 room house
Ordacsehi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 133,477
4 room housein Buzsak, Hungary
4 room house
Buzsak, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 106,728
2 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
2 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 181,625

Properties features in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir