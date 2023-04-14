Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

Balatonlelle
57
Balatonboglar
52
Fonyod
35
Lengyeltoti
9
218 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 120,102
3 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 213,723
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 144,176
6 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 200 m²
€ 345,060
4 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 246,090
5 room housein Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 room house
Lengyeltoti, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 133,477
3 room apartmentin Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 373,949
3 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 291,563
4 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 334,093
3 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 128,395
4 room apartmentin Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 213,723
4 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 104 m²
€ 334,093
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 173,600
2 room housein Somogyvar, Hungary
2 room house
Somogyvar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 200,349
4 room housein Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonboglar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 79,979
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 192,324
3 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 237,262
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 92 m²
€ 283,271
3 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 222,283
1 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 152,469
1 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 173,868
2 room apartmentin Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 181,892
3 room apartmentin Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonboglar, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 230,575
3 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 60 m²
€ 264,814
3 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 141,502
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 146,851
2 room apartmentin Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonlelle, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 98,703
9 room housein Fonyod, Hungary
9 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 186,975
9 room housein Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 room house
Balatonlelle, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 180 m²
€ 414,607

Properties features in Fonyodi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
