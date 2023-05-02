Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

28 properties total found
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 141,970
4 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 125,867
6 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 249,587
6 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 200 m²
€ 346,202
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 292,527
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 141,970
9 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
9 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 187,593
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 126 m²
€ 295,211
2 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 182,226
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 201,012
2 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 322,048
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 234 m²
€ 340,834
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 257,639
5 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
5 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 375,455
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 254,687
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 120,500
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 133,918
7 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
7 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 152,973
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 91,675
On a kitchen, a novel house is for sale 10 minutes walk from the beach!The house is located …
House 2 bathrooms in Fonyod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fonyod, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 82,848
BALATONI ÖRÖKPANORÁMÁS selling in the quieter street of Fonyód on an area it 2 level ones 20…
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 64 m² Number of floors 1
€ 116,750
On Fonyód, újépítésű energy saving house salesman! The house from Balaton 1 km finds a job,…
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 64 m² Number of floors 1
€ 116,750
On Fonyód, újépítésű energy saving house salesman! The house from Balaton 1 km finds a job,…
House 2 bathrooms in Fonyod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fonyod, Hungary
2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,361
Onto selling offer with a panorama of Lake Balaton with a pleasure providing,530-nm on a plo…
House 2 bathrooms in Fonyod, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fonyod, Hungary
2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 1
€ 79,936
In the quiet street of Fonyód, close to a market, a centre offer onto selling it 120 nm ones…
House 5 bathrooms in Fonyod, Hungary
House 5 bathrooms
Fonyod, Hungary
5 bath 160 m² Number of floors 2
€ 172,649
***** FONYÓD, CLOSE TO A WATERFRONT FAMILY HOUSE AND GUESTHOUSE ***** *****RENDKÍVÜLI reduc…
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 130,600
In the border of Fonyód it near a M7 motorway onto a hospitality, farming, family house work…
House 3 bathrooms in Fonyod, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Fonyod, Hungary
3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 109,208
I offer a family house with 3 level, good states with a floor-space of 300 nm for sale on Fo…
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 64 m² Number of floors 1
€ 94,572
Fonyód on Bélatelep, from the coast onto cca. 200 metres salesman it 64 nm brick building ho…
