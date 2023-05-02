Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Fonyod
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 160,756
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 92,589
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 120,500
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 375,186
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 185,178
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 168,807
1 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 85,611
1 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 160,756
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 311,313
6 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 165 m²
€ 346,202
4 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 234,827
