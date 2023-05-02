Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Fonyodi jaras
  6. Fonyod

Residential properties for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

39 properties total found
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m²
€ 141,970
4 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 125,867
6 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 249,587
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 92,589
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 160,756
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 120,500
6 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 200 m²
€ 346,202
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 375,186
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m²
€ 292,527
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 141,970
9 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
9 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
9 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m²
€ 187,593
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 126 m²
€ 295,211
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 185,178
2 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 168,807
2 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 182,226
1 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m²
€ 85,611
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 109 m²
€ 201,012
2 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
2 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 322,048
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 234 m²
€ 340,834
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 257,639
5 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
5 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 375,455
1 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
1 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 160,756
3 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 311,313
6 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 165 m²
€ 346,202
4 room apartment in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fonyod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 234,827
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m²
€ 254,687
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 120,500
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 133,918
7 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
7 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 152,973
House 1 bathroom in Fonyod, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Fonyod, Hungary
1 bath 63 m² Number of floors 1
€ 91,675
On a kitchen, a novel house is for sale 10 minutes walk from the beach!The house is located …
