Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Győr-Moson-Sopron
  5. Soproni jaras
  6. Fertoszentmiklos

Residential properties for sale in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary

1 property total found
4 room house in Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
4 room house
Fertoszentmiklos, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 154,689
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir