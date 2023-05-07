Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Fehergyarmati jaras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Fehergyarmati jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
3 room house in Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 42,017
3 room house in Kersemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kersemjen, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 18,498
6 room house in Kisszekeres, Hungary
6 room house
Kisszekeres, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
€ 118,917
2 room house in Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 23,783
3 room house in Fehergyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Fehergyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 118,917
3 room house in Szatmarcseke, Hungary
3 room house
Szatmarcseke, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 21,114
House 2 bathrooms in Fehergyarmat, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fehergyarmat, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 98,385
Cottage 2 bathrooms in Sonkad, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Sonkad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,410

