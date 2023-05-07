Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg
  5. Fehergyarmati jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Fehergyarmati jaras, Hungary

Cottage 2 bathrooms in Sonkad, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Sonkad, Hungary
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,410

Properties features in Fehergyarmati jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
