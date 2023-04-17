Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Fehergyarmati jaras, Hungary

3 room housein Kersemjen, Hungary
3 room house
Kersemjen, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 18,746
6 room housein Kisszekeres, Hungary
6 room house
Kisszekeres, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 210 m²
€ 120,508
2 room housein Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Tunyogmatolcs, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 24,102
3 room housein Fehergyarmat, Hungary
3 room house
Fehergyarmat, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m²
€ 120,508
3 room housein Szatmarcseke, Hungary
3 room house
Szatmarcseke, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 21,397
House 2 bathroomsin Fehergyarmat, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Fehergyarmat, Hungary
2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 100,410
Onto a purchase offer Fehérgyarmat on a suburb's part, it was edified by a brick in 2003, wi…
Cottage 2 bathroomsin Sonkad, Hungary
Cottage 2 bathrooms
Sonkad, Hungary
2 bath 232 m² Number of floors 1
€ 158,609
Near a mansion on 29100 nm areas for sale, the Ukrainian border, on the border of beautiful …

