2
Realting.com
Hungary
Transdanubia
Komárom-Esztergom
Esztergomi jaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary
Esztergom
37
Dorog
6
Labatlan
1
Nyergesujfalu
1
Apartment
Clear all
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 71,954
3 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 78,642
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 66,605
2 room apartment
Labatlan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 56,975
1 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 49,218
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 76,234
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 66,605
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 74,897
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
33 m²
€ 65,267
2 room apartment
Pilismarot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
€ 63,930
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 130,802
5 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 114,753
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 74,897
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 106,728
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 84,259
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 71,152
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 72,222
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Dorog, Hungary
2 bath
128 m²
€ 84,274
Apartment for sale in central Dorog ( current classification: retail space )It can be reclas…
Apartment 3 bathrooms
Nagysap, Hungary
3 bath
201 m²
€ 82,056
A 3-LOCK CO-PLOAD HOUSE AT A BIG FOR SALE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
63 m²
2 Floor
€ 101,868
Newly built, PREMIUM QUALITY apartments in a quiet, yet close-to-center part of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
73 m²
1 Floor
€ 105,004
Newly built apartments PREMIUM QUALITY in a quiet part but close to the center of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
65 m²
2 Floor
€ 102,951
Newly built, PREMIUM QUALITY apartments in a quiet, yet close-to-center part of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
83 m²
1 Floor
€ 119,983
Newly built, PREMIUM QUALITY apartments in a quiet, yet close-to-center part of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
83 m²
1 Floor
€ 118,832
Newly built, PREMIUM QUALITY apartments in a quiet, yet close-to-center part of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
74 m²
2 Floor
€ 109,230
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
142 m²
2 Floor
€ 230,921
Newly built, PREMIUM QUALITY apartments in a quiet, yet close-to-center part of Esztergom …
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
93 m²
€ 129,751
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dorog, Hungary
1 bath
69 m²
€ 75,539
Modern 3 SZOBÁS LAKÁS!!! In the city centre of Dorog for sale modern 69 nm ones were being …
Apartment 2 bathrooms
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
2 bath
82 m²
€ 79,483
In Nyergesújfalu heart, along Duna part, 6 flat újépítésű a condominium is being built! The…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
1 bath
138 m²
€ 219,058
With new building, premium quality, 3 room ones 73 nm, second floor flats with balcony in Es…
