  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Esztergomi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary

Esztergom
87
Dorog
17
Nyergesujfalu
17
Labatlan
4
Tat
2
175 properties total found
3 room housein Piliscsev, Hungary
3 room house
Piliscsev, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 109,403
2 room housein Tokod, Hungary
2 room house
Tokod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 69,280
6 room housein Csolnok, Hungary
6 room house
Csolnok, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 228,703
4 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 334,361
2 room housein Tokod, Hungary
2 room house
Tokod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 50,555
4 room housein Tokod, Hungary
4 room house
Tokod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m²
€ 129,732
4 room housein Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Nyergesujfalu, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 85,329
2 room apartmentin Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 71,954
4 room housein Pilismarot, Hungary
4 room house
Pilismarot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 165 m²
€ 132,407
5 room housein Uny, Hungary
5 room house
Uny, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 280 m²
€ 160,226
7 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
7 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 225 m²
€ 104,053
Multi-generation family house for sale in Esztergom garden town The family house is located …
4 room housein Tokod, Hungary
4 room house
Tokod, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 66,605
2 room housein Dorog, Hungary
2 room house
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 77,304
3 room apartmentin Esztergom, Hungary
3 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 78,642
2 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 66,605
2 room housein Kesztoelc, Hungary
2 room house
Kesztoelc, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 39,856
2 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m²
€ 133,477
3 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
3 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 79,979
5 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
5 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 240,472
2 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
2 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m²
€ 69,280
4 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 82,654
2 room apartmentin Labatlan, Hungary
2 room apartment
Labatlan, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 56,975
2 room housein Tokod, Hungary
2 room house
Tokod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 53,230
4 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
4 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m²
€ 133,477
1 room apartmentin Dorog, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dorog, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 49,218
6 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 136 m²
€ 181,892
3 room housein Dorog, Hungary
3 room house
Dorog, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 66,872
7 room housein Labatlan, Hungary
7 room house
Labatlan, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 281 m²
€ 320,986
2 room housein Uny, Hungary
2 room house
Uny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 57,510
6 room housein Esztergom, Hungary
6 room house
Esztergom, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 370 m²
€ 695,471

Properties features in Esztergomi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
