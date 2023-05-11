Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Komárom-Esztergom
  5. Esztergomi jaras
  6. Esztergom
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Esztergom, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€ 71,074
1 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€ 61,652
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€ 75,382
1 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
1 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
€ 131,649
5 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
5 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€ 114,688
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€ 84,804
2 room apartment in Esztergom, Hungary
2 room apartment
Esztergom, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€ 61,921
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
€ 102,679
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
€ 105,839
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
€ 103,770
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,939
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
€ 119,778
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
€ 110,099
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2
€ 232,759
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€ 130,784
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
€ 220,801
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 108,533
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 100,326
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 99,191
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€ 101,095
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 100,801
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 108,262
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 112,359
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 113,383
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€ 101,532
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€ 114,699
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€ 107,970
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 112,359
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€ 107,019
Apartment 1 bathroom in Esztergom, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Esztergom, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€ 112,432
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir