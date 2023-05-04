Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Miskolci jaras
  6. Emod
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Emod, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room house in Emod, Hungary
2 room house
Emod, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 28,751
House 3 bathrooms in Emod, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Emod, Hungary
3 bath 206 m²
€ 166,727
On Emőd outer area in quiet, calm environment, on 5203 nm plots standing, demanding, modern,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir