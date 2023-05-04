Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés
  5. Gyulai jaras
  6. Elek
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Elek, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Elek, Hungary
3 room house
Elek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 23,983
3 room house in Elek, Hungary
3 room house
Elek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€ 22,651
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir