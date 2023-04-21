Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house in Szucs, Hungary
3 room house
Szucs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m²
€ 39,575
Egercsehi, 100m from the center on Egri street, a two-generation, 155 sqm semi-detached semi…
6 room house in Demjen, Hungary
6 room house
Demjen, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 204,514
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 233,730
3 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 103,585
2 room house in Egercsehi, Hungary
2 room house
Egercsehi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 14,608
Egerbocs, Béke Street, 52 sqm, 2-room family house for sale on a 1,229 sqm plot. Only availa…
6 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 192,429
7 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
7 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 265,603
2 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 65,604
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
3 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 52,802
3 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,071
7 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 180,344
House 3 bathrooms in Egerszalok, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 bath 131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,562
On Egerszalók family house salesman
House 1 bathroom in Andornaktalya, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 84,201
Cottage in Egerszalok, Hungary
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,193
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
House 1 bathroom in Andornaktalya, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 95,358
SEMIDETACHED HOUSE WITH NEW BUILDING Let the proprietor of this real home, which Eger is in…
House 2 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 133,233
PERFECT HOUSE ON A PERFECT PLACE Would he like to live on place where the calmness and a …
House 3 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 135,265
On Eger popular exurban part, in Csákó city részben, on emphasized travel place 96 M2 ones 4…
House 3 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 253,236
RETRO APPARTEMENT IN THE HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN Onto one of an arm's length from Dobó tértől…
House 1 bathroom in Egerszalok, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Egerszalok, Hungary
1 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 252,757
CATERING ESTABLISHMENT BRINGING IN MONEY WELL ON EGERSZALÓK On Heves settlement developin…
House 1 bathroom in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 156,020
In Eger downtown salesman it 4+1 room member of the upper-middle class family houses quasi 5…
House 3 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 294,117
Eger in the quiet street of a heyduck mountain with good air salesman it 3 level ones fulfil…
House 3 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 344,668
Eger for sale, Maklár one is a family guesthouse on a road. Basement : waiter rooms, massag…
House 2 bathrooms in Egerszalok, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
2 bath 216 m² Number of floors 2
€ 87,086
Egerszalók is a family house for sale close to his centre. From Eger 7 km two generation …
House 4 bathrooms in Noszvaj, Hungary
House 4 bathrooms
Noszvaj, Hungary
4 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 241,268
ON THE MIDDLE OF AN EXCLUSIVE APPARTEMENT, THE FOREST On one of Heves county most loved set…
House 2 bathrooms in Egri jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,656
THREE GENERATION FAMILY HOUSES In Eger popular quarter, the Hatvan hóstyában offer onto se…
House in Egri jaras, Hungary
House
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,202
In Eger to the downtown and close to the fair valley 17 350 M2 ones working well eaten alapt…

