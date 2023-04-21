Hungary
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Egri jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary
Eger
14
House
Clear all
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 84,993
3 room house
Szucs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
142 m²
€ 39,575
Egercsehi, 100m from the center on Egri street, a two-generation, 155 sqm semi-detached semi…
6 room house
Demjen, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 204,514
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
€ 233,730
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 103,585
2 room house
Egercsehi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 14,608
Egerbocs, Béke Street, 52 sqm, 2-room family house for sale on a 1,229 sqm plot. Only availa…
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
210 m²
€ 192,429
7 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 265,603
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 65,604
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 52,802
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 82,071
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
€ 180,344
House 3 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,562
On Egerszalók family house salesman
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 84,201
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 82,193
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,358
SEMIDETACHED HOUSE WITH NEW BUILDING Let the proprietor of this real home, which Eger is in…
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,233
PERFECT HOUSE ON A PERFECT PLACE Would he like to live on place where the calmness and a …
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 135,265
On Eger popular exurban part, in Csákó city részben, on emphasized travel place 96 M2 ones 4…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 253,236
RETRO APPARTEMENT IN THE HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN Onto one of an arm's length from Dobó tértől…
House 1 bathroom
Egerszalok, Hungary
1 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 252,757
CATERING ESTABLISHMENT BRINGING IN MONEY WELL ON EGERSZALÓK On Heves settlement developin…
House 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 156,020
In Eger downtown salesman it 4+1 room member of the upper-middle class family houses quasi 5…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 294,117
Eger in the quiet street of a heyduck mountain with good air salesman it 3 level ones fulfil…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 344,668
Eger for sale, Maklár one is a family guesthouse on a road. Basement : waiter rooms, massag…
House 2 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
2 bath
216 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 87,086
Egerszalók is a family house for sale close to his centre. From Eger 7 km two generation …
House 4 bathrooms
Noszvaj, Hungary
4 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 241,268
ON THE MIDDLE OF AN EXCLUSIVE APPARTEMENT, THE FOREST On one of Heves county most loved set…
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 97,656
THREE GENERATION FAMILY HOUSES In Eger popular quarter, the Hatvan hóstyában offer onto se…
House
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 310,202
In Eger to the downtown and close to the fair valley 17 350 M2 ones working well eaten alapt…
