Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Egri jaras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Egerszalok, Hungary
Cottage
Egerszalok, Hungary
50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 82,193
Egerszalók for sale 13 hectare farms in beautiful, quiet, picturesque environment my real es…

Properties features in Egri jaras, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir