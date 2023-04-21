Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary

Eger
35
48 properties total found
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 58,167
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 84,993
9 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
9 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 444 m²
€ 796,808
3 room house in Szucs, Hungary
3 room house
Szucs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 142 m²
€ 39,575
Egercsehi, 100m from the center on Egri street, a two-generation, 155 sqm semi-detached semi…
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 78,353
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Kiskanda Street, a third-floor, 58 sqm ap…
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 102,257
6 room house in Demjen, Hungary
6 room house
Demjen, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 204,514
4 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 233,730
3 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 103,585
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 71,713
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 104,116
Eger, Maklári hóstyan, 350m from the beach, very nice, renovated, 3-room apartment for sale.…
2 room house in Egercsehi, Hungary
2 room house
Egercsehi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 14,608
Egerbocs, Béke Street, 52 sqm, 2-room family house for sale on a 1,229 sqm plot. Only availa…
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,406
Eger, Cifrakapu street, 56 sqm, 9th floor apartment for sale, in need of renovation. You can…
4 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 145,816
Eger, downtown, exactly above Rossmann, III. first floor, 4-room, balcony apartment for sale…
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 86,321
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 199,175
6 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 192,429
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 64,541
7 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
7 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 265,603
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 103,585
2 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 65,604
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
3 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m²
€ 52,802
3 room house in Egerszalok, Hungary
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,071
7 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 180,344
6 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m²
€ 103,319
House 3 bathrooms in Egerszalok, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 bath 131 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,562
On Egerszalók family house salesman
House 1 bathroom in Andornaktalya, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 84,201
Apartment 1 bathroom in Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 79,097
Apartment 1 bathroom in Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 97 m² 2 Floor
€ 116,461
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroom in Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 74 m² 1 Floor
€ 95,714
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…

