Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Egri jaras
Residential properties for sale in Egri jaras, Hungary
Eger
35
Clear all
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 58,167
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 84,993
9 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
444 m²
€ 796,808
3 room house
Szucs, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
142 m²
€ 39,575
Egercsehi, 100m from the center on Egri street, a two-generation, 155 sqm semi-detached semi…
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 78,353
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Kiskanda Street, a third-floor, 58 sqm ap…
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 102,257
6 room house
Demjen, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
€ 204,514
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
€ 233,730
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 103,585
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 71,713
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 104,116
Eger, Maklári hóstyan, 350m from the beach, very nice, renovated, 3-room apartment for sale.…
2 room house
Egercsehi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 14,608
Egerbocs, Béke Street, 52 sqm, 2-room family house for sale on a 1,229 sqm plot. Only availa…
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 58,406
Eger, Cifrakapu street, 56 sqm, 9th floor apartment for sale, in need of renovation. You can…
4 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
€ 145,816
Eger, downtown, exactly above Rossmann, III. first floor, 4-room, balcony apartment for sale…
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 86,321
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 199,175
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
210 m²
€ 192,429
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 64,541
7 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 265,603
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 103,585
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 65,604
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
€ 52,802
3 room house
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 82,071
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
€ 180,344
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
€ 103,319
House 3 bathrooms
Egerszalok, Hungary
3 bath
131 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,562
On Egerszalók family house salesman
House 1 bathroom
Andornaktalya, Hungary
1 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 84,201
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 79,097
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
97 m²
2 Floor
€ 116,461
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 95,714
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Egri jaras, Hungary
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map