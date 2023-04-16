Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Egri jaras
Houses
Houses for sale in Eger, Hungary
House
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
€ 84,819
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
119 m²
€ 233,252
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 103,373
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
210 m²
€ 192,035
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
€ 65,470
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
€ 179,975
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 131,607
PERFECT HOUSE ON A PERFECT PLACE Would he like to live on place where the calmness and a …
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 133,615
On Eger popular exurban part, in Csákó city részben, on emphasized travel place 96 M2 ones 4…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,146
RETRO APPARTEMENT IN THE HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN Onto one of an arm's length from Dobó tértől…
House 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
135 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 154,116
In Eger downtown salesman it 4+1 room member of the upper-middle class family houses quasi 5…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
320 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 290,528
Eger in the quiet street of a heyduck mountain with good air salesman it 3 level ones fulfil…
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 340,463
Eger for sale, Maklár one is a family guesthouse on a road. Basement : waiter rooms, massag…
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 96,464
THREE GENERATION FAMILY HOUSES In Eger popular quarter, the Hatvan hóstyában offer onto se…
House
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 306,416
In Eger to the downtown and close to the fair valley 17 350 M2 ones working well eaten alapt…
Properties features in Eger, Hungary
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map