  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Great Plain and North
  Heves
  Egri jaras
  Houses

Houses for sale in Eger, Hungary

4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 84,819
4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 233,252
3 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 103,373
6 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 192,035
2 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 65,470
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
7 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 179,975
House 2 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 131,607
PERFECT HOUSE ON A PERFECT PLACE Would he like to live on place where the calmness and a …
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 133,615
On Eger popular exurban part, in Csákó city részben, on emphasized travel place 96 M2 ones 4…
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,146
RETRO APPARTEMENT IN THE HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN Onto one of an arm's length from Dobó tértől…
House 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 135 m² Number of floors 1
€ 154,116
In Eger downtown salesman it 4+1 room member of the upper-middle class family houses quasi 5…
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 320 m² Number of floors 3
€ 290,528
Eger in the quiet street of a heyduck mountain with good air salesman it 3 level ones fulfil…
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 340,463
Eger for sale, Maklár one is a family guesthouse on a road. Basement : waiter rooms, massag…
House 2 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 96,464
THREE GENERATION FAMILY HOUSES In Eger popular quarter, the Hatvan hóstyában offer onto se…
Housein Egri jaras, Hungary
House
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 306,416
In Eger to the downtown and close to the fair valley 17 350 M2 ones working well eaten alapt…

