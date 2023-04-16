Hungary
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Hungary
New houses in Hungary
All new buildings in Hungary
2
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Hungary
Residential
Apartment in Hungary
House in Hungary
Villa
Cottage
Land in Hungary
Luxury Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Commercial
All commercial properties in Hungary
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Hungary
Find an Agent in Hungary
Real estate agencies in Hungary
Agents in Hungary
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Hungary
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Great Plain and North
Heves
Egri jaras
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Eger, Hungary
Apartment
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 58,048
9 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms
7 bath
444 m²
€ 795,177
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 78,192
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Kiskanda Street, a third-floor, 58 sqm ap…
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 102,048
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 71,566
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 103,903
Eger, Maklári hóstyan, 350m from the beach, very nice, renovated, 3-room apartment for sale.…
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 58,286
Eger, Cifrakapu street, 56 sqm, 9th floor apartment for sale, in need of renovation. You can…
4 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
€ 145,517
Eger, downtown, exactly above Rossmann, III. first floor, 4-room, balcony apartment for sale…
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
53 m²
€ 86,144
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
89 m²
€ 198,768
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
€ 64,409
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 103,373
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
171 m²
€ 103,108
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
60 m²
2 Floor
€ 78,132
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
97 m²
2 Floor
€ 115,040
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
74 m²
1 Floor
€ 94,546
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
104 m²
€ 126,194
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium, located in a high-rise environmen…
Apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
145 m²
€ 186,120
In Eger downtown member of the upper-middle class flat (2 it in 1) salesman! In 2016 telj…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
92 m²
€ 143,849
NORTH HUNGARY'S CONDOMINIUM BUILT IN ONE OF THE BEST ONES The Eger castle was built in 8 fl…
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
94 m²
€ 147,413
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath
67 m²
€ 104,980
NORTH HUNGARY'S CONDOMINIUM BUILT IN ONE OF THE BEST ONES The Eger castle was built in 8 fl…
Properties features in Eger, Hungary
with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map