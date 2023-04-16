Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Heves
  5. Egri jaras

Residential properties for sale in Eger, Hungary

35 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 58,048
4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m²
€ 84,819
9 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
9 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
14 Number of rooms 7 bath 444 m²
€ 795,177
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 78,192
In Eger, in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lajosváros, on Kiskanda Street, a third-floor, 58 sqm ap…
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 102,048
4 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 119 m²
€ 233,252
3 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 103,373
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 71,566
3 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 103,903
Eger, Maklári hóstyan, 350m from the beach, very nice, renovated, 3-room apartment for sale.…
3 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,286
Eger, Cifrakapu street, 56 sqm, 9th floor apartment for sale, in need of renovation. You can…
4 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 145,517
Eger, downtown, exactly above Rossmann, III. first floor, 4-room, balcony apartment for sale…
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 86,144
3 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m²
€ 198,768
6 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 210 m²
€ 192,035
2 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 64,409
3 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 103,373
2 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 65,470
The environment of the house: The property is located in an enclosed garden area, in a quie…
7 room housein Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 233 m²
€ 179,975
6 room apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
6 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m²
€ 103,108
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 60 m² 2 Floor
€ 78,132
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 97 m² 2 Floor
€ 115,040
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 74 m² 1 Floor
€ 94,546
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium is located in a pleasant environme…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 104 m²
€ 126,194
Quality 6 residential condominium in EgerThis condominium, located in a high-rise environmen…
House 2 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 2 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 131,607
PERFECT HOUSE ON A PERFECT PLACE Would he like to live on place where the calmness and a …
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 120 m² Number of floors 1
€ 133,615
On Eger popular exurban part, in Csákó city részben, on emphasized travel place 96 M2 ones 4…
House 3 bathroomsin Egri jaras, Hungary
House 3 bathrooms
Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,146
RETRO APPARTEMENT IN THE HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN Onto one of an arm's length from Dobó tértől…
Apartmentin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
145 m²
€ 186,120
In Eger downtown member of the upper-middle class flat (2 it in 1) salesman! In 2016 telj…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 92 m²
€ 143,849
NORTH HUNGARY'S CONDOMINIUM BUILT IN ONE OF THE BEST ONES The Eger castle was built in 8 fl…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 94 m²
€ 147,413
Apartment 1 bathroomin Egri jaras, Hungary
Apartment 1 bathroom
Egri jaras, Hungary
1 bath 67 m²
€ 104,980
NORTH HUNGARY'S CONDOMINIUM BUILT IN ONE OF THE BEST ONES The Eger castle was built in 8 fl…

