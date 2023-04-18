Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén
  5. Edelenyi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Edelenyi jaras, Hungary

Edeleny
2
4 properties total found
2 room housein Hegymeg, Hungary
2 room house
Hegymeg, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 37,613
FOR SALE: 65nm cute family house, characterized by 2 rooms + living room-kitchen. In good …
6 room housein Szoegliget, Hungary
6 room house
Szoegliget, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 195 m²
€ 102,093
HUNGARY - SZOGLIGET. We offer for sale 50 km from Kassa, close to the location of Aggtelek …
2 room housein Edeleny, Hungary
2 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 41,643
Housein Edeleny, Hungary
House
Edeleny, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 21,466

Properties features in Edelenyi jaras, Hungary

