Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Bács-Kiskun
  5. Kunszentmiklosi jaras
  6. Dunavecse

Residential properties for sale in Dunavecse, Hungary

1 property total found
2 room housein Dunavecse, Hungary
2 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 14,546
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir