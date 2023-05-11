Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dunaujvarosi jaras, Hungary

56 properties total found
4 room house in Baracs, Hungary
4 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 174,993
5 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
5 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€ 94,227
4 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
4 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€ 296,143
2 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 67,036
3 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
3 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 131,918
2 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 80,497
4 room house in Mezofalva, Hungary
4 room house
Mezofalva, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
€ 42,537
4 room house in Adony, Hungary
4 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€ 267,875
3 room house in Mezofalva, Hungary
3 room house
Mezofalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 94,227
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 212,684
2 room house in Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 63,267
2 room house in Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 42,806
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 96,381
House in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
House
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€ 29,614
2 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€ 48,190
3 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€ 87,497
5 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€ 200,569
3 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
3 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€ 182,801
4 room house in Perkata, Hungary
4 room house
Perkata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 68,113
2 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 92,881
3 room house in Adony, Hungary
3 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 122,495
6 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
6 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
€ 174,993
5 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€ 139,995
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 293,450
2 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 59,229
House in Besnyo, Hungary
House
Besnyo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
€ 48,190
3 room house in Baracs, Hungary
3 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 50,883
5 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
5 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 91,266
4 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
4 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€ 161,263
6 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
6 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€ 41,729

