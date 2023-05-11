Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Dunaujvarosi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Dunaujvarosi jaras, Hungary

Dunaujvaros
47
Pusztaszabolcs
10
Adony
6
97 properties total found
4 room house in Baracs, Hungary
4 room house
Baracs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 174,993
5 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
5 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€ 94,227
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 50,883
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 48,190
4 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
4 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 149 m²
€ 296,143
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
€ 53,844
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 51,152
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€ 56,536
2 room house in Nagyvenyim, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyvenyim, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 67,036
3 room house in Kulcs, Hungary
3 room house
Kulcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 131,918
2 room house in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room house
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 80,497
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 64,613
4 room house in Mezofalva, Hungary
4 room house
Mezofalva, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
€ 42,537
4 room house in Adony, Hungary
4 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€ 267,875
3 room house in Mezofalva, Hungary
3 room house
Mezofalva, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€ 94,227
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 61,652
4 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 61,652
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 212,684
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 59,229
2 room house in Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 42,806
2 room house in Adony, Hungary
2 room house
Adony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 63,267
2 room apartment in Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pusztaszabolcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 63,267
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€ 53,036
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 72,420
3 room house in Eloszallas, Hungary
3 room house
Eloszallas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€ 96,381
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 52,498
House in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
House
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€ 29,614
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€ 48,433
2 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€ 48,190
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 67,844

Properties features in Dunaujvarosi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir