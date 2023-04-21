Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dunaujvaros, Hungary

8 properties total found
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m²
€ 254,978
House in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
House
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 12 m²
€ 29,216
2 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 20 m²
€ 50,438
5 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
5 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 147 m²
€ 151,128
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m²
€ 289,507
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m²
€ 184,567
6 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
6 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 290 m²
€ 233,730
House in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
House
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 200 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,613,193
Into investors' attention I recommend this from among the 43 appartements, shops, offices, b…
