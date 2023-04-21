Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Fejér
  5. Dunaujvarosi jaras
  6. Dunaujvaros
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dunaujvaros, Hungary

36 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 50,464
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 55,777
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 63,745
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 60,823
4 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 60,823
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 58,433
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 52,324
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 71,447
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 51,792
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 47,782
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 66,932
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 55,511
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 57,105
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 54,449
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 60,823
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 55,511
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 54,714
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 57,105
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 64,276
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 59,495
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m²
€ 53,094
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 47,543
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m²
€ 51,527
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 51,792
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 47,543
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 68,525
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 50,199
4 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 58,433
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 55,750
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 71,447
