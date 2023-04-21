Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Dunakeszi, Hungary

60 properties total found
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 286,585
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 252,057
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 353 m²
€ 331,738
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 301,459
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 177,954
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m²
€ 349,267
7 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 246 m²
€ 395,748
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 230 m²
€ 249,666
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 332,003
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 370 m²
€ 422,308
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 217,528
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 305,443
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 71 m²
€ 127,224
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 186 m²
€ 292,163
2 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 74,103
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 491,365
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 198,936
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 209,826
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m²
€ 264,275
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 231,074
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 260,290
3 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m²
€ 175,298
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
€ 250,994
8 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 312 m²
€ 528,549
6 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 212,216
7 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m²
€ 250,994
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m²
€ 525,893
8 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 280 m²
€ 390,436
5 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m²
€ 318,723
4 room house in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room house
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 365,204
