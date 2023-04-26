Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Central Hungary
  4. Pest megye
  5. Dunakeszi jaras
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dunakeszi jaras, Hungary

60 properties total found
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 108,153
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m²
€ 158,633
2 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 92,551
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m²
€ 171,617
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m²
€ 122,697
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m²
€ 237,196
1 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 95,196
5 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 302,775
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m²
€ 110,797
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 179,550
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m²
€ 153,106
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 126,663
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 87,263
4 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 131,952
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m²
€ 155,751
4 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
4 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 131,952
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m²
€ 224,768
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 118,730
4 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
4 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 148,056
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 147,818
1 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 33 m²
€ 79,065
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m²
€ 142,793
2 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
2 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m²
€ 134,861
3 room apartment in Fot, Hungary
3 room apartment
Fot, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 173,203
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 104,451
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m²
€ 79,065
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 136,183
6 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m²
€ 396,384
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 166 m²
€ 396,384
2 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 118,995

